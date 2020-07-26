More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Report: Growing discord may dissolve Joint Arab List

The faction’s parties are at odds over a bill banning gay-conversion therapy, which passed in a preliminary reading in the Knesset.

Jul. 26, 2020
The heads of the Arab-Israeli parties Hadash, Ta’al and UAL seek a joint list, July 27, 2019. Credit: Hadash.
The heads of the Arab-Israeli parties Hadash, Ta’al and UAL seek a joint list, July 27, 2019. Credit: Hadash.

Internal conflicts plaguing Israel’s Joint Arab List could soon spell the end of the road for the faction, Israeli media reported over the weekend.

Formed ahead of the 2015 elections, the alliance, comprising the Arab or mostly Arab parties Balad, Ra’am-Ta’al and Hadash, currently holds 15 Knesset seats. The Joint Arab List is no stranger to internal disagreements between its members, who seem to struggle to strike a balance between the politics touted by each of its member parties.

According to Kan 11 News, the most recent argument centers on a bill banning gay conversion therapy, which passed in a preliminary reading last week in the Knesset.

According to the report, Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh, who heads the Hadash Party, voted in favor of the law, a move that apparently vexed Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas.

Abbas later remarked that the “existence of the Joint List depends on the behavior of its members in the near future,” adding that the Joint List’s conservative base would not be happy with the bill. Gay rights are a major taboo in the Arab world.

The bill was presented by Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz and passed with a vote of 42-36.

Israel’s two first gay ministers, Likud Knesset member Amir Ohana and Labor MK Itzik Shmuli, supported the law. However, the coalition’s vote was split—with both Blue and White, and Labor, voting in favor of the measure, and ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism voting against it.

United Torah Judaism even went as far as to declare that following the vote, it considered itself “free of coalition discipline” in future votes.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin