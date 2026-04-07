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News   Israel News

IDF Home Front Command maintains strict safety guidelines

The current restrictions on schools, gatherings and places of work will remain in force through Thursday.

Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF Home Front Command maintains strict safety guidelines

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Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran caused damage in Tel Aviv, April 6, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Damage from an Iranian ballistic missile in Tel Aviv, April 6, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command announced that its guidelines will remain unchanged at least until 8 p.m. on Thursday. By then, it will conduct another assessment.

In parts of the north, south and Judea and Samaria, educational facilities can open if there is a bomb shelter in the proximity. Similarly, employees can go to places of work provided there is a nearby shelter.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people and indoor gatherings to 100 in these areas.

Areas close to the border with Lebanon follow stricter guidelines. Gatherings are limited to 50. No schools are in session.

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