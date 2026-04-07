IDF Home Front Command maintains strict safety guidelines
The current restrictions on schools, gatherings and places of work will remain in force through Thursday.
The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command announced that its guidelines will remain unchanged at least until 8 p.m. on Thursday. By then, it will conduct another assessment.
In parts of the north, south and Judea and Samaria, educational facilities can open if there is a bomb shelter in the proximity. Similarly, employees can go to places of work provided there is a nearby shelter.
Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people and indoor gatherings to 100 in these areas.
Areas close to the border with Lebanon follow stricter guidelines. Gatherings are limited to 50. No schools are in session.
בתום הערכת המצב, מדיניות ההתגוננות של פיקוד העורף נותרה בשלב זה ללא שינוי ותהיה בתוקף עד יום חמישי, 9 באפריל 2026, בשעה 20:00.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 7, 2026
פיקוד העורף מקיים הערכת מצב שוטפת לבחינת הפעילות החינוכית וההתקהלויות במדרג פעילות מצומצמת pic.twitter.com/7MFoBimi6Q