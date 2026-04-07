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NYPD arrests teen for threatening to kill Jewish children in Brooklyn

Police said the suspect made threats of mass harm on a recorded video chat.

Apr. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

NYPD arrests teen for threatening to kill Jewish children in Brooklyn

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NYPD
A New York City Police Department officer at a New York City Council meeting, March 18, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council Media Unit.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

A New York City teen has been arrested and charged with hate crime and aggravated harassment, making terrorist threats and threatening mass harm after announcing her intention to kill Jewish children in Brooklyn, N.Y., the New York City Police Department said on Tuesday.

In a video chat recording shared on social media by New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, 18-year-old Eslam Alsaedi said, “If I see Jewish people in the U.S.A., I swear to God I’ve got to kill them. I try to kill kids. You know the kids for the Jewish people? I try to kill them.”

In the video, Alsaedi said he lives in Harlem and wanted to go to Brooklyn because he reportedly heard somebody say a lot of Jews live there. “I want big building, a lot of Jewish people, a whole school with kids,” he said.

The NYPD told JNS a complaint report was “filed for terrorism” on Monday in the 32nd Precinct.

Alsaedi was arrested on April 6 at about 6:30 p.m.

“He thought he would get away with it. We contacted NYPD’s counterterrorism unit, and they were immediately on it,” Vernikov said. “This must be prosecuted both locally and federally to the fullest extent of the law.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not yet commented on the terror threat or the arrest.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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