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WATCH: Iranian missile strikes near mosque in Israel

Iran has “no red lines,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Iranian missile strikes near mosque in Israel

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An Iranian missile struck near an Israeli mosque on April 6, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
An Iranian missile struck near an Israeli mosque, Apriil 6, 2026. Credit: MFA.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

An Iranian missile struck next to a mosque in Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

“A regime that targets civilians and sacred spaces of all religions has no red lines. Nothing is off limits for them,” said the ministry in a tweet on Monday.

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