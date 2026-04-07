WATCH: Iranian missile strikes near mosque in Israel
Iran has “no red lines,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )
An Iranian missile struck next to a mosque in Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.
“A regime that targets civilians and sacred spaces of all religions has no red lines. Nothing is off limits for them,” said the ministry in a tweet on Monday.
An Iranian regime missile struck next to a mosque in Israel.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 6, 2026
A regime that targets civilians and sacred spaces of all religions has no red lines.
Nothing is off limits for them. pic.twitter.com/aK9L7IOrZk