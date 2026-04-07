Looking beyond the headlines when choosing a college

College acceptances have been coming out, and final collegiate decisions are generally due by the end of April. For Jewish parents helping their children navigate the process of choosing a school, the most important question may not be how an administration handled the last incident of antisemitism, but whether there is a Jewish community strong enough to help their child build a Jewish life there.

For many Jewish parents, the college search has changed. It is no longer only about academic rankings, internships, the beauty of the grounds or facilities, or even cost. It now begins with a more personal, more urgent question: “Will my child be OK there as a Jew?”

That question is understandable, and it deserves a serious answer.

In recent years, parents have grown used to scanning headlines about encampments, protests, harassment, administrative failures and public statements from university presidents. Colleges have been judged, fairly or unfairly, by how they responded to moments of crisis. Some institutions acted decisively. Others hesitated, equivocated or seemed unable to understand why Jewish students felt threatened and alone.

But as important as administrative response is, it should not be the only lens through which Jewish families evaluate a campus. In fact, focusing too narrowly on a president’s statement, a dean’s email or a university’s crisis management can obscure the more important question: What does Jewish life actually feel like there, day after day, week after week, in ordinary times and in difficult moments?

Because a college is not just an administration. It is a community. And for a Jewish student, the strength of that community, especially the presence of strong peer networks, can define their entire experience.

A university administration matters enormously when things go wrong. Parents should absolutely care whether a school enforces its rules, protects students and treats antisemitism as seriously as any other form of hate. No family should ignore those questions.

Still, administrations are episodic. They respond to events. They issue statements. They convene task forces. They can set a tone, but they are not the people sitting next to your child on Friday night, walking with them to class, inviting them over for a holiday meal, or noticing when they seem overwhelmed and even homesick.

Jewish community does that.

And within that community, peer-led organizations play an especially powerful role. Groups like AEPi are not just social organizations but built-in support systems. They create immediate belonging. They give Jewish students a place where they are understood without explanation, where Jewish identity is normalized, and where leadership and responsibility are cultivated in real time. In moments of uncertainty, students don’t turn first to a university statement. They turn to their friends.

That kind of community cannot be improvised in a crisis. It is built over time. And it matters more than many parents realize.

Too often, families approach the college search by asking which schools have had the fewest negative headlines. But headlines are an incomplete measure of reality. Some campuses land in the news because they are large, visible and politically active. Others remain quiet because less is happening publicly, not because Jewish life is necessarily stronger. A school that looks calm from a distance may still be a lonely place for a Jewish student if there is no meaningful Jewish infrastructure. And a campus that has faced real tension may still be a place where Jewish students flourish because they are supported by a vibrant, proud and organized community.

A strong fraternity chapter can be one of the clearest indicators that Jewish life on a campus is active, engaged and resilient. AEPi provides something uniquely valuable: a Jewish brotherhood grounded in shared identity, leadership and accountability. It creates a home base for students, one that exists alongside Hillel, Chabad and other Jewish organizations, but offers a different kind of connection. It is peer-driven, student-led and deeply relational.

Through AEPi, students build lifelong friendships rooted in shared values; develop leadership skills by running organizations, planning events and shaping campus life; create consistent Jewish experiences—from Shabbat dinners to philanthropy initiatives; and form a network that extends far beyond their campus. They become empowered to take ownership of their Jewish identity, not just participate in it.

And that matters. Because when students feel ownership, they don’t retreat in difficult moments. They lean in. They support each other. They lead. These are not side questions. They are central to a university experience.

A strong Jewish community is not merely a defense against antisemitism. It is the positive foundation of a student’s college experience. Jewish students should not choose a campus only based on where they feel least vulnerable. They should choose places where they can grow.

They should be asking: Where will I find my people? Where will Judaism be part of my life, not just something I protect in private? Where will I be encouraged not only to withstand pressure, but to celebrate who I am?

It is also important to remember that “strong Jewish community” does not necessarily mean “largest Jewish population.” Size helps, but strength is about engagement. A smaller campus can have a deeply connected Jewish life if students actually show up, if leadership is consistent and if multiple institutions work together. Sometimes, the healthiest communities are not the most heavily marketed ones, but the ones where students genuinely know one another and take responsibility for each other. A packed High Holiday service is nice. A campus where students make room for one another all year long is better.

So how should parents evaluate this?

Take the time to understand not just how a college administration operates, but how Jewish students live. Visit the campus. Meet the people. And talk to the campus Jewish groups.

Ask real questions, like how often do students gather for Shabbat? What does Jewish life look like on a typical week? Is there a strong peer network? Do students feel comfortable being openly Jewish? When something happens, who supports you first?

If AEPi is present, ask about it. Is the chapter active? Is it growing? Are members engaged in leadership and campus life? You are not just evaluating safety. You are evaluating whether your child will have a Jewish home away from home.

As you guide your child through the college decision process, keep asking the deeper question: Where will my child find their people?

Not just where will they feel safest in theory, but where will they feel strongest in practice. Where will they be surrounded by a Jewish community that supports them, challenges them and celebrates them? Where will they have peers who stand with them, build with them and grow alongside them?

Because when the headlines fade, that is what remains.