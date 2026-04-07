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American journalist reportedly freed in Iraq after abduction by Iran-backed militia

Kata’ib Hezbollah said Shelly Kittleson’s release was contingent on her immediate departure from the country after nearly a week in captivity in Baghdad.

Apr. 7, 2026

American journalist reportedly freed in Iraq after abduction by Iran-backed militia

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American journalist Shelly Kittleson poses for a picture in Baghdad on March 31, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
American journalist Shelly Kittleson poses for a picture in Baghdad on March 31, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was abducted in Baghdad on March 31, has been released, according to Iraqi officials and local media reports.

The Iran-backed militia Kata’ib Hezbollah said earlier this week that it would free Kittleson on the condition that she leave Iraq immediately, according to statements circulated on Telegram and cited by Al-Monitor. U.S. and Iraqi officials had previously suspected the group’s involvement, though it did not initially claim responsibility.

An Iraqi official confirmed on Tuesday that Kittleson was released after about a week in captivity, according to The Associated Press. The circumstances of her release remain unclear, though multiple reports indicate it may have involved the release of detained members of Kata’ib Hezbollah.

Kittleson, a freelance journalist based in Rome who has reported extensively from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, was kidnapped by gunmen in central Baghdad. Iraqi security forces launched an operation following the abduction and detained at least one suspect with alleged ties to the militia.

Neither the U.S. nor the Iraqi government has yet confirmed Kittleson’s release.

Alex Plitsas, a CNN national security analyst and designated point of contact for Kittleson, wrote that “we are still awaiting Shelley to be transferred to U.S. officials. We welcome the news of her pending release, but will save celebratory statements until she is transferred. The video that was released provided proof of life. We will have more to say when she is in U.S. hands.”

This is a developing story.

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