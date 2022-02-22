Retired Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis to head state probe of submarine affair

Former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis has been named head of the state commission of inquiry into alleged conflicts ‎of ‎interest surrounding Israel’s €2 billion procurement ‎of ‎ ‎submarines and naval vessels‎ from ‎German ‎conglomerate ‎ThyssenKrupp in 2016.‎

Chief Justice Esther Hayut, who named Grunis to head the investigation, said in statement that the panel would also include former Supreme Court Justice Zvi Zylbertal, former Bank of Israel governor Karnit Flug, retired Israel Navy commander Avraham Ben-Shoshan and former Israeli Air Force Procurement Division head Jacob Burtman.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the driving force behind the Cabinet’s decision to form the panel, said he “has every faith that Justice Grunis will find out the truth.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.