More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Retired Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis to head state probe of submarine affair

The panel of inquiry will also include former Supreme Court Justice Zvi Zylbertal, former Bank of Israel governor Karnit Flug, retired Israel Navy commander Avraham Ben-Shoshan and former Israeli Air Force Procurement Division head Jacob Burtman.

Feb. 22, 2022
Former president of Israel's Supreme Court Asher Grunis at a swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, on Aug. 9, 2016. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Former president of Israel’s Supreme Court Asher Grunis at a swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, on Aug. 9, 2016. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Former Israeli Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis has been named head of the state commission of inquiry into alleged conflicts ‎of ‎interest surrounding Israel’s €2 billion procurement ‎of ‎ ‎submarines and naval vessels‎ from ‎German ‎conglomerate ‎ThyssenKrupp in 2016.‎

Chief Justice Esther Hayut, who named Grunis to head the investigation, said in statement that the panel would also include former Supreme Court Justice Zvi Zylbertal, former Bank of Israel governor Karnit Flug, retired Israel Navy commander Avraham Ben-Shoshan and former Israeli Air Force Procurement Division head Jacob Burtman.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the driving force behind the Cabinet’s decision to form the panel, said he “has every faith that Justice Grunis will find out the truth.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin