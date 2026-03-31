CENTCOM chief discusses US-Israel coordination with IDF counterpart

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the U.S. Central Command, met with Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, during a two‑day visit aimed at bolstering military cooperation amid the ongoing campaign against Iran’s regional influence, CENTCOM stated on Tuesday.

The March 29–30 discussions focused on joint efforts to weaken Iran’s capacity to project power beyond its borders, including coordination on “Operation Epic Fury,” the U.S.‑led military campaign against Iranian targets.

CENTCOM said Cooper and Zamir reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.–Israel defense partnership and discussed “continued coordination” as the operation continues.

According to the IDF, Zamir noted the shared “commitment to removing an existential threat from Israel and from the entire region.”

During his visit, Cooper also visited U.S. service members supporting “Operation Epic Fury” and presented medals to more than 40 troops for their performance during the early phases of the campaign.