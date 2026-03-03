WATCH: Israeli fighter pilot dodges Iranian missile over Tehran
An IDF video shows a fighter pilot attacking targets in Tehran evading an Iranian missile, as the air force reports over 1,000 sorties in Iran.
An Israeli fighter pilot attacking targets in Tehran evaded an Iranian missile fired at his jet, according to military footage released on Monday.
Israeli Air Force jets have dropped some 2,500 munitions on more than 600 targets in Iran since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.
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