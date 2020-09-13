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Weizmann Institute signs MOU with Mohamed bin Zayed University

Israel’s leading science institute and the UAE’s artificial intelligence university is among the latest cooperative efforts between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi as a result of the Abraham Accord.

Sep. 13, 2020
The entrance to the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, April 20, 2020. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
The entrance to the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, April 20, 2020. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.

Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday.

The signing ceremony, which was held virtually, took place in the presence of Weizmann Institute President Professor Alon Chen and His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and member of the Federal Cabinet, and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees.

According to the UAE state news agency WAM, Jaber stated: “As a pioneering university, MBZUAI seeks partnerships with leaders in their respective fields to further our collective scientific understanding and push the boundaries of technological innovation. Therefore, I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with such a renowned establishment as the Weizmann Institute of Science.”

Chen said, “It is said that science knows no borders. I have every hope this collaboration between scientists in the same region will be a shining example of this expression, and will extend the boundaries of human knowledge.”

A delegation headed by Chen is expected to travel to Abu Dhabi next week to finalize the details of the MoU and discuss its implementation.

A version of this article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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