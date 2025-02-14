Israel targets Hezbollah weapons, launchers in Lebanon

( Feb. 14, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force carried out targeted strikes on Hezbollah military sites in Southern Lebanon on Thursday night.

These sites contained weapons and projectile launchers that posed a direct threat to Israel’s security, the IDF said.

“Terrorist activity in these sites is a clear violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military added.

“The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, remains committed to the understandings, and will operate to prevent any attempt of rearmament or rebuild of force by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the statement concluded.

???? Late Thursday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on areas near the Litani River in southern Lebanon, targeting suspected Hezbollah positions. The Israeli military confirmed the strikes, citing intelligence that the sites included weapons and rocket launchers threatening… pic.twitter.com/jjiBciSq7T — Observe Lebanon (@ObserveLebanon) February 14, 2025

Lebanese sources confirmed two Israeli airstrikes near the Litani River, specifically around Yohmor al-Shakif. Additional targets were reported between the villages of Yatar and Zibqin.

IDF destroys weapon stockpiles

The IDF’s 769th “Hiram” Brigade, operating under the 91st “Galilee” Division, is continuing to conduct searches in Southern Lebanon as part of operations aligned with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, the army stated on Thursday.

During the searches, troops discovered weapons depots containing missiles, rockets, mortar shells, grenades, explosives and firearms. In forested areas, they also found concealed multi-barrel launchers aimed at Israeli territory.

All weapons were confiscated, and the terrorist infrastructure was destroyed by the brigade’s engineering unit in controlled demolitions.

תיעוד מדרום לבנון: מצבורי אמצעי לחימה ומשגרים אותרו והושמדו על ידי לוחמי חטיבה 769



לכל הפרטים והתיעודים????https://t.co/TNRQNJ5oor pic.twitter.com/vAUjbZ7AIx — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 13, 2025

Beirut rejects Israel’s plan to stay in positions

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced on Thursday that Beirut rejects Israel’s plan to maintain a presence in five locations in Southern Lebanon after the Feb. 18 deadline for fully implementing a fragile ceasefire agreement.

According to Berri, the U.S., acting as a mediator, informed him that Israel would withdraw from certain villages but intended to remain in five strategic points. Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, stated that he conveyed Lebanon’s complete rejection of this proposal on behalf of President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Hezbollah was severely weakened during the war, which it entered on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. Israel killed Hezbollah’s top command as well as thousands of its terrorists. Hezbollah accepted a ceasefire, whose terms it had previously rejected, under which it would pull back north of the Litani River.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces are to gradually withdraw from Southern Lebanon as the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) assume responsibility for ensuring Hezbollah remains disarmed south of the Litani River.

However, there has been growing concern in Jerusalem regarding the LAF’s ability to effectively curb Hezbollah’s presence. In response, the IDF continues frequent border operations to prevent the group from regaining strength, including intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and clearing terrain to disrupt terrorist movements.

The ceasefire, which took effect on Nov. 27, mandated an Israeli withdrawal within 60 days. However, the U.S.-monitored arrangement between Lebanon and Israel is set to continue until Feb. 18, according to a White House statement on Jan. 26.

Lebanon bans Iranian flights over Hezbollah funding

Lebanon has barred Iranian airlines Mahan Air and Iran Air from flying to Beirut, according to local reports.

The decision follows accusations by Israel’s military that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force has been using civilian flights to smuggle cash to Hezbollah via Beirut International Airport.

Following the IDF’s disclosure yesterday that #Iran’s regime is using Beirut airport to funnel money to #Hezbollah, Lebanese aviation authorities informed Mahar Air that its flight to Beirut would be not permitted to land.

pic.twitter.com/rPHva6qBIy — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) February 13, 2025

Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, said that these funds were intended to arm Hezbollah for attacks against Israel.

In response, Saeed Chalondari, CEO of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, confirmed that flights to Beirut had been canceled due to lack of permission.

Following the announcement, images surfaced of Hezbollah supporters reportedly blocking roads to Beirut Airport in protest. Meanwhile, flights from Iraq to Beirut are now being inspected to prevent the transfer of funds to Hezbollah.