Israel weighs measures to counter growing Turkish influence in Jerusalem

Israel’s National Security Council has drafted a list of possible measures to take against the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) operating in eastern Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and Gaza, due to concerns that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is trying to increase his power in Jerusalem, according to a report in Hadashot news.

Israeli intelligence officials believe that Islamic Movement officials have been hosted at the TIKA offices, and that employees have transferred funds and information to Hamas, according to the report.

The new measures may require permits for each project or may restrict all TIKA activities.

According to the report, Turkish Islamic groups been sponsoring trips and programs for thousands of local Palestinians, and were a major force behind Temple Mount protests.

Recently, Turkey has carried out 400 projects in the area, including restoration work on the Dome of the Rock and new dormitories at Ramallah’s Al-Quds University, and has also attempted to purchase property in Jerusalem.

According to a report in Haaretz, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the Palestinian Authority have all urged Israel to rein in Erdoğan’s encroachment in Jerusalem.