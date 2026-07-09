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Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem ranked as the region’s third-best hotel

The luxury hotel was also named Israel’s top hotel.

JNS Staff
The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, 2026. Photo by Amit Geron.
The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, 2026. Photo by Amit Geron.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem has been ranked the third-best hotel in the Middle East and North Africa and the top hotel in Israel in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, the hotel said on Thursday.

Jerusalem also topped Travel + Leisure’s rankings as “the best city in the Middle East and North Africa” and placed seventh among cities worldwide. The rankings were based on more than 661,000 votes cast by over 207,000 readers of the travel magazine.

The latest recognition follows the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem’s selection as the Middle East’s leading hotel in 2024 and 2025 by the World Travel Awards.

“We are proud and excited to continue gaining international recognition,” said Avner On, the hotel’s general manager. “For us, this is a significant expression of confidence in the quality of our hospitality, the level of service and our uncompromising commitment to providing every guest with an exceptional experience.”

On said Jerusalem’s ranking as the region’s top tourist destination was “important news for the city and for the entire Israeli tourism industry.”

“We see this as proof that even in challenging times, Jerusalem continues to attract visitors from all over the world thanks to its unique combination of history, culture, cuisine and hospitality at the highest level,” he said. “We will continue to work to set the highest standards of luxury hospitality and to be ambassadors of Jerusalem and Israel to our guests from around the world.”

The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem is part of the Hilton-owned Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts portfolio. The hotel, which hosted the JNS International Policy Summit in June, was named “Israel’s Leading Hotel” by the World Travel Awards in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

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