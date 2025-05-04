Israeli soccer star strikes to seal crown for England’s Leeds United

( May 4, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli international Manor Solomon fired Leeds United to the English Championship title on Saturday with a stoppage-time winner in a 2–1 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Solomon, a 25-year-old winger or attacking midfielder on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, scored in the 91st minute to seal the club’s return to the Premier League with 100 points. He ends the season with 10 goals and 13 assists, drawing praise for his dynamic play.

“Leeds return to the top in the final seconds! Manor Solomon … displays top-flight class with a clean, clinical strike,” wrote the BBC.

According to Leeds Live, he was “the most dangerous attacking threat” for the club. Leeds won 22 of the 31 matches he started, a club-record 71% win rate.

“At the moment, no talks have taken place about staying,” Solomon told Israel’s N12 News. “I have three more years left on my contract with Tottenham.”

The Championship league is the second-highest level of soccer in England and Wales, after the Premier League.

Leeds is reportedly interested in a permanent deal, though competition and cost may complicate a transfer. At least three Premier League clubs are said to be monitoring the Israeli star.