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News   Jewish Life

Study reveals $10b theft from Syria’s vanished Jewish community

The findings, the result of a six-year investigation by Justice for Jews from Arab Countries, are part of a broader research initiative, with data on 10 additional Arab countries to be released in the coming months.

Dec. 24, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Jewish men in the courtyard in al-Firenj Synagogue in downtown Damascus, Syria, April 14. 1994. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
Jewish men in the courtyard in al-Firenj Synagogue in downtown Damascus, Syria, April 14. 1994. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.

The value of property confiscated from Syria’s Jewish community exceeds $10 billion in contemporary terms, according to a landmark study published on Monday in the United States and Israel. The research also documents that the once-thriving community has dwindled to just four known Jewish residents in Syria today.

The comprehensive findings come from Justice for Jews from Arab Countries (JJAC), a Jewish-American organization, following an exhaustive six-year investigation. The study is part of a broader research initiative, with findings on 10 additional Arab countries scheduled for release in the coming months.

According to the JJAC, Jewish communities had established deep roots across North Africa and the Middle East over thousands of years, with their presence predating Islam by a millennium. The organization notes that the mass exodus of these Jewish populations from 11 countries in the 20th century stands as one of the largest forced displacements of modern times.

The study documents Syrian Jewry as one of the region’s most ancient communities, with a verified presence in Aleppo and Damascus extending back 2,500 years. The community developed extensive international commercial networks, establishing trading and banking relationships reaching as far as India.

The post-World War II era marked the beginning of intensified persecution of Syria’s Jewish communities. They endured widespread property confiscation, severe restrictions on movement, systematic economic marginalization, violent attacks and sustained government harassment. These pressures precipitated a dramatic demographic decline.

From a population of approximately 50,000 Jews at the century’s start, numbers fell to roughly 30,000 by Israel’s establishment. Within a decade, only 5,000 remained. By 1991, the community had virtually disappeared, with reports indicating only one hundred Jews still in Syria. The overwhelming majority sought refuge in Israel.

The research methodology incorporated comprehensive evidence of Jewish economic status, combining written documentation, interviews with community leaders and experts and analysis of previous evaluations. A thorough assessment of all economic sectors revealed that Syrian Jewish assets valued at $200,167,458 in 1947 would equate to $10,692,545,656 in current dollars.

JJAC emphasized that achieving genuine peace in the Middle East depends on confronting historical facts and ensuring justice prevails. They stress that any meaningful reconciliation in the region must incorporate the complete historical narrative, particularly the experiences of Jewish communities from Arab nations and Iran.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Middle East Diaspora Jewry
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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