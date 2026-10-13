Without firing a shot: Yossie Hollander on the ‘soft war’ targeting Israel and the West
(Oct. 13, 2026 / JNS)
“TALX” with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series in which Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate, conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The series explores Israel’s geopolitical challenges, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.
This episode features strategic thinker Yossie Hollander discussing foreign influence campaigns targeting Israel and the West and his call for a coordinated response to the “soft war.”