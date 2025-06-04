Khamenei rejects US uranium enrichment demands

( June 4, 2025 / JNS)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday defiantly rejected U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment, declaring that the Islamic Republic will not concede to “the rude and arrogant leaders of America.”

In a televised address, quoted by Reuters and the Associated Press, Khamenei insisted that “uranium enrichment is the key to our nuclear program, and the enemies have focused on the enrichment.” He went on to criticize the latest U.S. proposal, claiming it “contradicts our nation’s belief in self-reliance and the principle of ‘We Can.’”

The 86-year-old cleric added, “The rude and arrogant leaders of America repeatedly demand that we should not have a nuclear program. Who are you to decide whether Iran should have enrichment?”

Khamenei also warned that without domestic enrichment capabilities, Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would be effectively paralyzed: “If we had 100 nuclear power plants but no enrichment, they would be useless. Without enrichment, we would have to extend our hand and beg the U.S.”

“Khamenei’s position doesn’t surprise me. I said in real time that I didn’t trust there would be any agreement between the United States and Iran,” Israeli Knesset member Tally Gotliv (Likud) told JNS on Wednesday.

“There was never a chance Iran would agree to a nuclear deal. Israel, as the nation responsible for its own security—and given Khamenei’s stated desire to eliminate the Zionists—should act accordingly and strike Iran’s nuclear facilities. Israel is fully capable of carrying out such an operation, and I believe that’s exactly what will happen,” she added.

Critics question Iran’s claims that it needs a civilian nuclear program, citing the country’s plentiful natural gas and crude oil. (It ranks second in the world in natural gas reserves and fourth in oil reserves.) In addition, in civilian nuclear power programs, the highest enrichment level for uranium is usually 3-5%. U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission regulations allow for a maximum enrichment of 5%.

According to a recently leaked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, Iran has intensified its production of uranium enriched up to 60%, a short technical step from the 90% level considered military-grade.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the IAEA report shows that “Iran is totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons program.”

American proposal for nuclear consortium

The latest American offer reportedly proposes the creation of a regional nuclear consortium to enrich uranium for Iran and nearby countries. The framework might allow Iran to continue limited enrichment—reportedly up to 3%—for a transitional period. However, it remains unclear whether Tehran would be required to completely dismantle its independent enrichment infrastructure.

So far, five rounds of indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran have taken place, with no final agreement reached.

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter on Tuesday, writing on social media: “Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!” His remarks appeared to directly contradict the reports suggesting that limited enrichment might be allowed under a revised deal.

The reports also conflicted with earlier public assurances from top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who is currently leading the negotiations with Iran. Both had previously stated that any final agreement would prohibit all uranium enrichment.

Iran’s firm response

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters that Tehran would reject any proposal that failed to recognize Iran’s right to enrich uranium. His comments, reported by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, came during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo.

Araghchi added that Iran would deliver its formal response to the U.S. offer soon. The proposal was reportedly conveyed by Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi during a weekend visit to Tehran. Oman continues to serve as a key intermediary in the negotiations.