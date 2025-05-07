Leading anti-gov’t activist charged with ‘indecent act’ on police officer

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

Leading anti-government activist Eyal Yaffe was indicted on charges of committing an “indecent act” on a female police officer during a rally in Jerusalem on March 25, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

Yaffe, 73, considered to be one of the leaders of an anti-government activist group comprising Israelis that fought in the 1973 Yom Kippur war, was also charged with participating in an illegal protest and interfering with a police officer in the performance of her duty.

The indictment accuses Yaffe of rubbing his crotch against a Border Police officer from behind as she was bending over to manage the disturbances at the illegal demonstration outside the Knesset.

Last month, Yaffe was indicted on charges of illegal arms possession after a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a carbine, an expired stun grenade, magazines and hundreds of bullets were discovered at his home.

The Israel Defense Forces veteran has claimed that one of the weapons seized belonged to his brother, who was killed in the line of duty, while the second rifle, magazines and ammunition were from his own army service.

However, Hebrew media reported that at least some of the ammunition seized from the activist’s residence had a production date of May 2024.

In 2023, several Yom Kippur war veterans were detained for allegedly stealing a decommissioned tank for use in protests against the government’s now-shelved attempts to reform the judiciary.

According to Israel’s Channel 14 broadcaster, Yaffe was among two individuals arrested in relation with the alleged theft of the tank.

Last year, prosecutors filed terror charges against four anti-government activists over the launching of flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea on Nov. 16.

Rear Adm. (res.) Ofer Doron, 63, his son Gal Doron, 27, Amir Sadeh, 62, and Itay Yafeh, 62, were charged in the Haifa District Court with terror-related reckless behavior, attempted arson and obstruction of justice.

The activists allegedly wanted to send a message to the premier that the demonstrations near his residence were still ongoing, with the goal of increasing the pressure on him to advance protesters’ demands.