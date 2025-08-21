Man injured as IDF probes Samaria ‘security incident’

( Aug. 21, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday was investigating a “security incident” near Malachei HaShalom in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Magen David Adom reported that paramedics treated a 20-year-old man for a minor head injury after receiving a call at 8:17 a.m. about the incident on Route 458 near Gideon Junction. He was subsequently evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem.

Some Hebrew media outlets reported that the incident involved a masked gunman who opened fire on two Israeli shepherds grazing cattle, while other accounts suggested the victim may have been struck by stones.

Searches for the suspect are reportedly underway.

This is a developing story.