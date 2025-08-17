Milei’s Isaac Accords gets boost from Genesis Prize Foundation

( Aug. 17, 2025 / JNS )

The Genesis Prize Foundation announced Tuesday the launch and $1 million in initial funding for a new nonprofit organization, the American Friends of the Isaac Accords.

Conceived by 2025 Genesis Prize laureate and Argentine President Javier Milei, the Isaac Accords aim to mirror the success of the Abraham Accords by fostering diplomatic, economic and cultural cooperation between Israel and Latin American nations.

“The creation of AFOIA was inspired by President Milei, who received the Genesis Prize for his steadfast support of Israel during one of the most challenging periods in its history,” said Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation. “AFOIA is a vehicle to promote Milei’s bold vision and encourage other Latin American leaders to stand with Israel, confront antisemitism and reject the ideologies of terror that threaten our shared values and freedoms.”

Milei, a proud philosemite, has dramatically shifted Argentina’s foreign policy toward an alliance with the United States and Israel, after decades of Argentine governments—both left- and right-wing—favoring Arab countries.

Argentine President Javier Milei receives the Genesis Prize in Jerusalem, flanked by Israeli President Isaac Herzog (right) and co-founder and chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets, on June 12, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images for the Genesis Prize Foundation.

Accepting the Genesis Prize in Jerusalem on June 12, he said: “I hold deep admiration for Israel—its history, its people and its unwavering spirit. I am honored that the Genesis Prize Foundation has chosen to recognize our country’s strong relationship with Israel. I trust that this gesture may inspire deeper dialogue and cooperation throughout the region, based on shared values such as freedom, democracy and mutual respect.”

The award capped a busy four-day visit by Milei, which included a historic speech to the Knesset in which he pledged to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem next year, and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to combat antisemitism.

Initial focus on Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica

AFOIA, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New York, will initially focus on Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica—three countries regional analysts say are primed for enhanced cooperation with Israel. The nations stand to benefit from Israeli expertise in water technology, agriculture, cyber defense, fintech, healthcare and energy.

AFOIA plans to expand its reach to Brazil, Colombia, Chile and potentially El Salvador in 2026, depending on political developments and donor support. Future grants and strategic partnerships may be announced in the coming months.

To carry out its mission, AFOIA is partnering with nonprofit organizations with a proven record of influence and impact in Latin America. Initial grant recipients include:

ILAN Israel Innovation Network—Founded by Mexican philanthropist Isaac Assa, ILAN connects Latin American students, entrepreneurs and public officials with Israeli innovation.

StandWithUs—Founded by Roz and Jerry Rothstein, the international organization educates and mobilizes people of all ages and backgrounds to defend Israel and combat antisemitism.

Israel Allies Foundation—The group empowers pro-Israel lawmakers worldwide by educating, organizing and mobilizing faith-based political leaders. With a presence in 62 national legislatures, it equips grassroots movements and senior policymakers to stand with Israel.

Rambam Health Care Campus—One of Israel’s top medical institutions, Rambam will train emergency response personnel at Costa Rica’s National Children’s Hospital, sharing advanced protocols for handling mass-casualty incidents and trauma care.

The Philos Project—The initiative equips Christian leaders to support Israel, defend persecuted Christians in the Middle East and promote Western values rooted in the Hebraic tradition.

Yalla Israel (Maccabee Task Force)—Through social media outreach and influencer engagement, the group fosters personal connections to Israel and amplifies voices against antisemitism while promoting coexistence and tolerance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Argentine President Javier Milei in Jerusalem, June 10, 2025. Credit: Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.

Combating isolation at the Unite Nations

Another of AFOIA’s goals is to support Israel’s diplomatic efforts to strengthen its relations with Costa Rica, Panama and Uruguay. It aims to encourage these governments to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem, designate Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations, and reverse decades-old anti-Israel votes in the U.N.

According to Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., it is essential to expand the list of South and Central American countries that stand with Israel beyond Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras and Paraguay.

“Given the hostility toward the Jewish state from some nations in the region, support of Israel by Latin American countries which are now on the sidelines is very important,” said Danon. “President Milei’s vision for Isaac Accords is highly admirable, as is the practical support provided by the Genesis Prize Foundation and AFOIA.

“Israel has long been a beacon of innovation and resilience,” he continued. “The establishment of a Latin America–Israel alliance rooted in shared values and mutual benefit is long overdue.”

New England Patriots owner and Jewish philanthropist Robert Kraft, winner of the 2019 Genesis Prize, at the awards ceremony in Jerusalem, June 20, 2019. Credit: Flash90.

Since its inception in 2013, the Genesis Prize has leveraged the annual $1 million award into philanthropic initiatives totaling more than $50 million, with grants supporting over 230 nonprofit programs in 31 countries and directly impacting tens of thousands of people.

The $1 million prize, along with matching funds, has been donated in honor of the laureates to initiatives including combating antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel; providing humanitarian assistance, treatment, rehabilitation and counseling for hostages rescued or released from Hamas captivity and their families; preserving the memory of Jewish communities destroyed during the Nazi occupation of Greece; and supporting Jewish activists and NGOs working to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine.

Previous Genesis Prize honorees: