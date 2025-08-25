Netanyahu hails Hezbollah disarmament plan, pledges Israeli support

( Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS )

Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah, and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday.

The premier hailed Beirut’s early-August approval of a U.S.-backed plan as a “significant step” and a “momentous decision.” The plan directs the army to begin working toward the disarmament of Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups by the end of 2025.

“If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the U.S.-led security mechanism,” said Netanyahu.

“Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations,” the statement concluded.

The statement comes a day after Netanyahu reportedly met in Israel with U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack to discuss the situations in Syria and Lebanon.

This meeting reportedly followed discussions between Barrack and Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Barrack on Aug. 18 called on Jerusalem to abide by its commitments under the ceasefire terms, following a meeting in Beirut with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

“I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They’ve taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply with that equal handshake,” said the U.S. envoy, referring to the Lebanese Cabinet vote on Aug. 7 to approve disarming the Iran-backed terror group and ensuring that all weapons are under state control.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has rejected the move, calling it “unacceptable” on Aug. 15, which prompted condemnation from Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam later that day. Salam warned that “this direct or indirect threat of civil war is shameful. No Lebanese wants to go back to that.”

For its part, Jerusalem asserts that its actions against Hezbollah’s attempts at rebuilding its terror infrastructure are in line with the terms of the truce.

Israeli troops would remain at five strategic outposts in Southern Lebanon “indefinitely” to protect communities in the north regardless of future negotiations, Katz said in March.

Netanyahu stressed on Aug. 17 that Israeli military action in Lebanon is in accordance with the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Nov. 27, 2024. “According to that agreement, we enforce every violation and every attempt by Hezbollah to rearm with firepower,” said Netanyahu.