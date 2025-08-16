Netanyahu: ‘No contradiction between Torah and service’

( Aug. 16, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited fighters of the Border Police’s ultra-Orthodox Avnet Company, where he emphasized that there was no contradiction between Torah values and national service.

The specialized unit combines combat with adherence to a religiously observant lifestyle.

“We are in a struggle for our existence, for the existence of Israel, the Torah of Israel, the Land of Israel and the State of Israel. This is an unceasing struggle,” said Netanyahu.

“We have achieved victories, and need to wield the sword of David in order to exist here. We need our heritage, but also the brandished sword, because we are fighting those who have come to destroy us,” he continued.

Netanyahu noted that generations of Jews had fought for the land, were expelled from it and later returned. He said Israel would hold the land only if it can fight not just for the territory, but also for its faith, character, heritage and identity.

The premier was joined by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy and Border Police chief Brik Yitzhak.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits fighters of the Border Police’s ultra-orthodox Avnet company, Aug. 14, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.

“I am very pleased to hear that you have found here the ability to maintain an ultra-Orthodox, religious lifestyle, which is very important, this is the intention. The intention is to continue holding both the sword and the Torah. This is very important for us,” he said.

“We are in a process of very important change in order to show the great contribution of all parts of society, but you—in my view—are pioneers. It is important to understand—there is no contradiction between Torah and service. We are taking care to cancel this contradiction, and you – in effect—are taking care to do so. You are here doing the sacred mitzvah of ensuring the eternity of Israel,” added the premier.

Last month, Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party removed lawmaker Yuli Edelstein from a key Knesset post amid internal coalition tensions over the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men into the Israel Defense Forces.

Edelstein’s tenure as chair of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee ended with a 29–4 vote by Likud faction members to replace him with Knesset member Boaz Bismuth.

A week earlier, United Torah Judaism and Shas withdrew from the government over its failure to pass legislation exempting Haredi men from military service. However, the parties signaled that, for now, they would not bring down Netanyahu’s right-wing government by supporting a no-confidence motion from the opposition.

Edelstein had accused Haredi politicians of refusing to negotiate on compromises that the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee could legislate.

The parliament’s summer session ended on July 27, giving Netanyahu several months to secure an agreement before the Knesset reconvenes on Oct. 19.