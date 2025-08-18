Netanyahu says Hamas under ‘immense pressure’ as it drops some demands

( Aug. 18, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the nation in brief remarks on Monday evening, stated that Hamas was “under immense pressure” as the terrorist group signaled a willingness to negotiate after previously refusing Israeli offers.

The prime minister said he spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, about plans for a military offensive in Gaza City.

He also visited the IDF’s Gaza Division, where he expressed his “tremendous appreciation” for the “great achievements” of Israel’s military in the Gaza war, which he termed both a “War of Redemption” and a “War on Seven Fronts.”

He conveyed how impressed he was with the” spirit of battle” he encountered during his visit and the military’s determination to finish off Hamas and secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Reports on Monday said that Hamas has accepted a 60-day ceasefire proposal that includes the return of half the hostages it holds (estimated at 20 living hostages and 30 bodies of those held captive who have died). The deal would include the release of some Palestinian prisoners, along with the temporary halt to hostilities.

“The movement [Hamas] has submitted its response, agreeing to the mediators’ new proposal. We pray to God to extinguish the fire of this war on our people,” senior Hamas official Bassem Naim posted to Facebook, according to Agence France-Presse.

Egypt and Qatar, acting as mediators, sent the new proposal to Israel, adding that “the ball is now in its court,” AFP added.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu had said he would only support an agreement with Hamas if it meant the release of all remaining hostages.

Hamas’s softening of its position follows on the heels of the IDF announcement on Sunday that it had approved plans for the next stage of the war in Gaza and “will continue striking until Hamas is defeated.”