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Sherman advances in California primary, defeats J Street-backed challenger

The California Democrat told JNS that he’s “proud” of his pro-Israel record and is “gratified to be moving to the general.”

Aaron Bandler
Brad Sherman
Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) in Los Angeles, Oct. 29, 2025. Photo by Aaron Bandler.
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) advanced to the November general election in California’s 32nd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating a primary challenge from Jake Levine, a former Biden administration national security official backed by J Street’s political action committee.

With most ballots counted, Sherman received roughly 47,000 votes (36.2%) and Republican Larry Thompson, an attorney and film producer, led the field with about 48,000 votes (37.2%), according to the Associated Press. The AP has called the race for both Sherman and Thompson.

Under California’s top-two primary system, the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Levine finished a distant third with about 17,000 votes (13.2%). As of publication time, he had not publicly conceded. (JNS sought comment from his campaign.)

Sherman, whose district was redrawn under California’s redistricting measure, told JNS that he’s “gratified to be moving to the general.”

“Some $3.5 million was spent against me by a candidate who is now receiving less than 14% of the vote,” he said. “I attribute this to the close relationship I built between myself and my constituents.”

Sherman’s campaign stated that the congressman “faced an onslaught of attacks funded in large part by the crypto industry, as well as $750,000 of personal money that one of his Democratic opponents put into his campaign.”

The congressman told JNS that he’s “proud” of his pro-Israel record, which he said Levine “constantly attacked” during the race.

U.S. Politics
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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