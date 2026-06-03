Sherman advances in California primary, defeats J Street-backed challenger

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) advanced to the November general election in California’s 32nd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating a primary challenge from Jake Levine, a former Biden administration national security official backed by J Street’s political action committee.

With most ballots counted, Sherman received roughly 47,000 votes (36.2%) and Republican Larry Thompson, an attorney and film producer, led the field with about 48,000 votes (37.2%), according to the Associated Press . The AP has called the race for both Sherman and Thompson.

Under California’s top-two primary system, the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Levine finished a distant third with about 17,000 votes (13.2%). As of publication time, he had not publicly conceded. (JNS sought comment from his campaign.)

Sherman, whose district was redrawn under California’s redistricting measure , told JNS that he’s “gratified to be moving to the general.”

“Some $3.5 million was spent against me by a candidate who is now receiving less than 14% of the vote,” he said. “I attribute this to the close relationship I built between myself and my constituents.”

Sherman’s campaign stated that the congressman “faced an onslaught of attacks funded in large part by the crypto industry, as well as $750,000 of personal money that one of his Democratic opponents put into his campaign.”

The congressman told JNS that he’s “proud” of his pro-Israel record, which he said Levine “constantly attacked” during the race.