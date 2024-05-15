JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Netanyahu visits wounded IDF soldiers on Independence Day

Several of the fighters urged the Israeli premier to "continue until the end, until a decisive victory over Hamas."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits wounded IDF soldiers at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, May 14, 2024. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits wounded IDF soldiers at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, May 14, 2024. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Edit
(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday visited wounded Israel Defense Forces soldiers at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

“It is a privilege to visit our heroic fighters on Independence Day and hear about the strength of spirit of the wounded, who greatly inspire the entire people of Israel to continue fighting until victory,” he said.

The premier also commended hospital staff for their dedicated care, and wished the wounded soldiers a quick recovery.

Several of the fighters urged Netanyahu to “continue until the end, until a decisive victory over Hamas.”

The prime minister assured them that he would do so.

According to data from Israel’s Foreign Ministry, since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, the names of 621 IDF casualties have been released for publication. Since the beginning of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 27, 273 soldiers have fallen in combat.

Since the beginning of the war, 3,456 soldiers have been wounded, including 1,689 since Oct. 27. As of Tuesday, 270 soldiers were being treated in hospitals, 33 of them for severe wounds.

Netanyahu’s visit comes as the IDF pushes deeper into Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city and Hamas’s last bastion.

The operation in the city, Hamas’s last bastion in Gaza, began on May 6 and is being carried out in phases. In the first phase, Israeli forces took control of the Rafah Crossing with Egypt and targeted the eastern part of the city, following the evacuation of noncombatants to a humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi.

The phased nature of the operation allows for it to be paused should a hostage deal be reached with Hamas.

The United States is also opposed to a full-scale invasion of the city, citing concerns with regard to Rafah’s civilian population. U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN last week that he would freeze a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel should Jerusalem proceed with a wider offensive in Rafah.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates