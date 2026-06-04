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News   Antisemitism

Britain’s NHS to curb political symbols after antisemitism review

A government-ordered assessment found Jewish National Health Service staff and patients routinely face hatred.

JNS Staff
The NHS logo is displayed on an ambulance parked close to a nearby hospital, on Oct. 20, 2025 in Taunton, England. Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images.
The National Health Service logo is displayed on an ambulance parked close to a hospital in Taunton, England, on Oct. 20, 2025. Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

The National Health Service in England will curb political symbols on staff uniforms and require antisemitism training for health leaders after a government-ordered review found Jewish staff and patients face “routine ostracism” and abuse.

In a 60-page report published on Thursday, Lord John Mann, the government’s antisemitism adviser, warned that anti-Jewish hostility in the NHS is so widespread that some patients conceal their identity, delay care or avoid treatment, while Jewish staff “suffer in silence.”

The findings follow a series of disciplinary cases, including two doctors struck off the U.K. medical register for antisemitic conduct and another facing trial on charges of inviting support for Hamas, stirring up racial hatred and using threatening language at a protest.

Under the plans, the chairs and chief executives of all 205 NHS trusts in England will undergo mandatory anti-racism training, including specific modules on antisemitism, within six months, and new national guidance will limit political badges and symbols on uniforms while protecting religious expression.

Officials said the measures are intended to tackle all forms of racism and discrimination in the health service and to restore Jewish patients’ confidence that they will receive equal treatment.

“Since Lord Mann was commissioned to undertake this review, the experience of the Jewish community in this country has only worsened. The arson attack on a Hatzola ambulance station in Golders Green in April was the clearest sign yet of how growing antisemitism in our society has reached our health services,” The Guardian quoted Rebecca Gray, a director at the NHS Alliance, as saying.

“It is vital that Jewish staff and patients feel safe at work, are able to practice and seek treatment without fear of prejudice or abuse, and are provided with the respect and dignity we all deserve,” she continued.

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