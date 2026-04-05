Fourth suspect arrested in connection with London Hatzola ambulance arson

A fourth individual was arrested on Saturday in connection with the arson attack targeting Hatzola Northwest ambulances in Golders Green, north London last month.

The Metropolitan Police stated that Met officers at Westminster Magistrates’ Court arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to the ongoing investigation into the incident that took place on March 23.

We have made a further arrest as part of our investigation into last month's arson attack on ambulances in Golders Green.



The 19-year-old was arrested by officers this morning.



Three other people have already been charged in connection with the incident.… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 4, 2026

The suspect was apprehended while attending the hearing in court of the three other suspects linked to the firebombing, the Met said.

“He was arrested for arson with intent to endanger life and taken into custody,” the police noted.

The three suspects already in custody were named as Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19—both British nationals from Leyton—and a dual British and Pakistani national, 17, from Walthamstow.

The three were charged with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Apr. 24, the Met added.

Prosecutor Emma Harraway told the court, “There is significant evidence that this was a premeditated and targeted attack against the Jewish community,” according to Sky News.

The case is not being treated as terrorism despite detectives from the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) leading the investigation, according to the report.

The Islamist group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya has claimed responsibility for the incident, as well as several attacks since March 9 on Jewish institutions in Belgium and the Netherlands.

