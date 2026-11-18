Conference of European Rabbis (CER) President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt on Monday accused European leaders of failing to confront the rising tide of antisemitism and protect Jewish communities, which he said were becoming ever more isolated.

Across Europe, “Synagogues need armed protection. Jewish schools resemble fortresses. Jews are advised to conceal the outward signs of their faith,” Goldschmidt said at a ceremony in the European Parliament in Brussels, where he presented the Lord Jakobovits Prize to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The prize was awarded to Rama in recognition of his support for Jewish communities, outspoken opposition to antisemitism and defense of Israel’s right to security, according to a CER statement.

It is named after the late British Chief Rabbi Lord Immanuel Jakobovits.

The rabbi went on to say that “Higher fences are not the answer. Too many European leaders have remained silent and others have preferred the applause of the crowd to the responsibility of leadership.”

Upon receiving the award, Rama reflected on Albania’s legacy of protecting Jews during the Holocaust, invoking the Albanian saying: “An Albanian house is the house of God and the house of the guest.”

Albanians in the predominantly Muslim nation sheltered Jews at great personal risk when Nazi Germany occupied Albania in 1943.

Albania is recognized for being the only country in Europe that ended World War II with an increase in Jewish population, from a few hundred to about 2,000.

The Albanians’ protection was heavily driven by Besa, a traditional honor code under which guests in an Albanian home must be protected at all costs, regardless of their background or religion.

“What we did in the Second World War was what we were supposed to do,” Rama said at the ceremony. “Germany had universities and libraries and knew what was right. We Albanians had neither universities nor libraries, but we knew what it is to be righteous.”

The Israeli Embassy in Albania posted on X photos from the ceremony, congratulating Rama on receiving the “prestigious” prize for his contribution to “promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue.”

Congratulation to His Excellency Prime Minister Edi Rama on receiving the prestigious Lord Jakobovits Prize for his contribution to promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

This distinguished European recognition reflects Albania’s longstanding commitment to religious… pic.twitter.com/DEK2TJ6Dx1 — Israel in Albania (@IsraelinAlbania) November 17, 2026

The threats to European democracy

In his address, Goldschmidt turned to the civil unrest that has recently erupted in places such as France, Italy and Germany.

“A shopkeeper who has spent thirty years building a business should not see it destroyed in thirty minutes by a mob. Attacking a police officer will not make a people freer. Smashing the institutions of society will not strengthen democracy,” he said.

The CER president stressed that the right to peaceful protest remained fundamental, but that governments had an equal responsibility to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens against violence and intimidation.

He moreover called on European governments to adopt his organization’s seven-point manifesto, titled “A Call to End the Violent Hatred,” launched in Brussels in September.

The manifesto is largely a call to combat extremism, from blocking extremist funding, to confronting online incitement and preventing the glorification of terrorism.