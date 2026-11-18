The Charity Commission, a government authority regulating charities in England and Wales, has opened an investigation into the Jewish Community Centre London, or JW3, for hosting “MedEx UK,” a medical recruitment event in which promotional material advertising job opportunities in areas deemed “illegally occupied” were handed out.

At the Oct. 25 event, Israeli urgent care provider Terem listed opportunities in a brochure with a map of the company’s clinics in Israel, including Ma’ale Adumim, Beitar Illit and Modiin Illit in Judea and Samaria, and in Katzrin, a city in the Golan Heights, Sky News reported on Monday.

Activists from Jewish Anti-Zionist Action obtained the leaflets, the news outlet reported. “We have uncovered shameful evidence of illegal Israeli settlements being promoted as somewhere for Jewish Brits to live or work,” said group spokesperson Dora Fidler.

“Action is urgently needed and we therefore welcome the Charity Commission opening an investigation into JW3,” she said. “We call on Ed Miliband to implement his sanctions package now to end the promotion of settlements in Britain.”

U.K. Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Ed Miliband on Tuesday announced sanctions against eight Israeli construction companies operating in Judea and Samaria.

Jonathan Turner, chief executive of UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), criticized the investigation, telling JNS that “this action by the Charity Commission appears to be misconceived and based on errors of law. In the first place, providing medical services for the public benefit is charitable, whatever the legal status of the place where it takes place.

“Secondly, even if it is contrary to international law for the State of Israel to organize the transfer of Israelis to Judea, Samaria and the Golan Heights or even to have a presence in these areas—points which are strongly disputed—this does not make it unlawful for private organizations, such as Terem, to recruit medical staff to work there,” he said.

Turner added that “publicly hounding a leading Jewish institution in this way is liable to exacerbate antisemitism in England and encourage more Jews to leave—which may be good for Israel, but not so good for Britain.”

Sky News reported that Terem, which passed out the leaflets, said it was “proud to be an Israeli healthcare provider serving communities throughout Israel, including in our ancestral lands of Judea and Samaria. We make no apology for providing urgent medical care to communities in need.”

“Our commitment is to deliver high-quality medical treatment to every patient, irrespective of their nationality, religion or background,” the company said.

Israel rejects the determination that its presence in these areas is illegal.

The London-headquartered International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) praised the investigation, saying, “JW3 may have facilitated activities contributing to the maintenance and continued operation of these settlements.”

ICJP states that its main objective is to provide legal support for the rights of Palestinians, but in fact engages in various forms of “lawfare” against Israel, according to NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based research group. In April, it was rebuked by a London judge for attempting to prosecute a dual British Israeli citizen who served in the Israel Defense Forces.

“This application is legally flawed, evidentially deficient and procedurally defective. It constitutes an abuse of the process of this court, driven by an improper motive and facilitated by serious breaches of the duty of candor,” the judge said.