Participants in the third annual memorial ride for fallen Israel Defense Forces soldiers ride through the Judean Desert, November 2026. Photo by Yonatan Honig.

Approximately 400 bikers, including Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz, took part in the third annual memorial ride through the Binyamin region of Samaria honoring three fallen Israel Defense Forces soldiers, the council said on Monday.

The ride was organized by soldiers from the IDF General Staff’s Mobility Unit 5515 and Unit 217 (Duvdevan) in memory of Maj. Or Yossef Ran and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Omri Michaeli, who fell in battle against Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and Warrant Officer (res.) Aviv Magen, who participated in the first memorial ride and died on Oct. 7, 2024, after being wounded in battle in Southern Lebanon.

Routes set out from Kfar Adumim into the Judean Desert, with options for children, beginners and professional riders, as well as ATV and jeep trails. The day concluded with a meal and a gathering with the families of the fallen.

“Seeing hundreds of riders come together to honor their friends is a testament to a bond that does not end when the battle is over,” said Ganz, who also chairs the Yesha Council umbrella group of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

“We carry the memory of our fallen comrades with us always, and we remain committed to standing by those who were wounded, every single day,” he added.