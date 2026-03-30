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News   Israel News

After secret briefing, IAF reservist allegedly told friend to bet on preemptive Iran strike

According to an indictment filed against two Israelis, the Air Force officer’ exposure to classified information earned them a total of $152,331 on Polymarket.

Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff

After secret briefing, IAF reservist allegedly told friend to bet on preemptive Iran strike

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Israeli Jet
An Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jet flies over central Israel, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )

The Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday cleared for publication details from the indictment filed against an Israeli Air Force reservist and an Israeli civilian on charges of placing bets on the Polymarket gambling website, based on classified military information around the time the IDF launched “Operation Rising Lion.”

The defendants are accused of serious security offenses, as well as bribery and obstruction of justice, Israel Hayom reported.

The indictment was handed down on Feb 12.

In the lead up to the 12-day war with Iran in June, the two acquaintances allegedly made an agreement that the officer would pass on classified information about the timing of the attacks to the civilian, and the latter would place bets on Polymarket according to the information, the report continued. The profits would be equally divided among them.

The pair raked in profits of $128,432, $6,195 and $17,704 on three separate bets, the indictment read.

Ahead of the preemptive attack on June 13, the reservist allegedly contacted the civilian after a secret briefing at an IAF base, telling him the attack is expected take place overnight. The reservist recommended increasing the size of the bet, the report added.

The profits were allegedly transacted in the form of digital currency, which was later exchanged for shekels by the officer.

The civilian, who shared his text messages with five close friends via WhatsApp, warned them not to spread the classified information lest “we will be thrown in jail,” according to outlet Maariv.

In January, when reports began to surface about someone placing bets on Polymarket based on classified information, the suspects started to delete their exchanges, the indictment read.

The indictment noted that the transfer of classified information, especially for the purpose of gambling on an open international platform, “could have jeopardized operational activity, the safety of aircrews, and caused serious harm to state security,” per Israel Hayom.

The officer has since been discharged and the state is seeking the forfeiture of assets and funds allegedly derived from the offenses, including tens of thousands of dollars and equipment, the report added.

Iran Defense and Security Legal Affairs
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