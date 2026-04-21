Bar-Ilan awards Argentinian President Javier Milei honorary doctorate

Bar-Ilan University awarded an honorary doctorate of philosophy to Argentinian President Javier Milei on Monday, in a ceremony held in Israel.

The degree was awarded “In recognition of his long-standing partnership with the State of Israel and his public international fight against antisemitism,” the university stated. “Especially for his firm stance in the international effort to secure the return of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.”

The released hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and their families, who are members of the Argentine-Israeli community were in attendance, including Yair Horn, David Cunio, Sharon Cunio, Luis Har, Clara Marman, Dalia Kushnir, Silvia Cunio, Luis Cunio and Yaakov Israel.

“Throughout his presidency, President Milei has expressed clear solidarity with Israel and its citizens, and has worked to strengthen ties between the two nations on the diplomatic and international stage,” the university said.

Milei delivered a speech in Spanish at the ceremony in Ramat Gan.

The Argentinian president was also awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor by Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday.

Both ceremonies took place during Milei’s trip to Israel, after his stop at the Western Wall in Jerusalem and a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a visit to the Hebron Yeshiva.