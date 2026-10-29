Central Elections Committee starts counting soldiers’ and diplomats’ votes

Israel’s Central Elections Committee began counting double-envelope ballots in the election for the 26th Knesset at 1 a.m. on Thursday, the committee said.

Double-envelope ballots are cast by Israel Defense Forces personnel, diplomats, hospital patients and other eligible voters who cannot vote at their assigned polling stations.

Each ballot is sealed in a second envelope bearing the voter’s details. Election officials use this to confirm that no one voted twice.

The inner envelopes are then removed and mixed together to protect ballot secrecy. They are counted at a facility in the Knesset parking garage.

A committee spokesperson told JNS on Wednesday that it hopes to finish counting the double-envelope ballots by Thursday evening.