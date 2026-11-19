Czech PM tours Israeli missile defense sites as countries strengthen security ties
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš toured Israeli missile defense facilities during an official visit to the Jewish state this week, as Czech Defense Minister Jaromír Zůna and military chief Lt. Gen. Miroslav Hlaváč met Defense Minister Israel Katz to discuss strengthening ties, Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Babiš and his delegation visited an Arrow missile defense unit and a site of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, according to a press release.
IMDO leads the development and production of the Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome systems.
The Czech defense officials also discussed advancing joint projects, including in air and missile defense and force buildup, with Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram.
Czechia previously purchased Israel’s MMR radar system in 2019 and Rafael’s SPYDER air defense system in 2021 through government-to-government agreements, becoming the first NATO member to procure these systems “end-to-end.”
ישראל וצ'כיה מעמיקות את שיתוף הפעולה הביטחוני: ראש ממשלת צ'כיה ובכירי הממשל ביקרו ביחידת החץ ובאתר מנהלת 'חומה' של מפא"ת במשרד הביטחון. שר ההגנה הצ'כי נפגש בקריה עם שר הביטחון, ישראל כ"ץ, ועם מנכ"ל משרד הביטחון, אלוף (מיל') אמיר ברעם.— משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) November 19, 2026
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