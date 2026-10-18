Dummy bomb found with ‘Nukhba Battalion’ flag in Samaria

Israeli security forces found a dummy explosive device next to a Palestinian flag overnight near the village of Yabrud in central Samaria, the Israel Police said on Sunday.

Officers from the Binyamin police station, Israel Defense Forces soldiers and Border Police sappers were called to the scene after a report of a suspicious object, according to the statement.

The flag was inscribed in Arabic with “Nukhba Battalion 07.10.26,” in an apparent reference to the Hamas terror group’s Nukhba Force, which led the charge during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

Bomb disposal experts examined the object and found that it was a dummy bomb. The investigation is ongoing, police said.