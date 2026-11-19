A magnitude 4.5 earthquake that struck near Eilat on Nov. 11, forcing the evacuation of Ramon Airport and disrupting flights, has renewed concerns about Israel’s preparedness for a potentially devastating seismic event.

The earthquake was centered near Taba in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, approximately 19 miles (30 kilometers) south of Eilat, at an estimated depth of eight kilometers, according to the Geological Survey of Israel.

The tremor was felt across Eilat and surrounding communities, prompting the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command to issue alerts and instruct residents to move away from buildings.

The Israel Airports Authority temporarily suspended operations at Ramon Airport while engineers and safety officials inspected its facilities and infrastructure. Passengers and employees were evacuated, and an Arkia flight from Ben-Gurion Airport was seen circling near Ramon after being prevented from landing. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Although relatively moderate, the earthquake highlighted the seismic risks facing Israel, particularly communities situated along the Dead Sea Transform, a major fault system extending approximately 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) through the Gulf of Eilat, the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley.

Israel has experienced destructive earthquakes throughout its history, including the 1927 Jericho earthquake, which killed hundreds of people across the region and caused extensive damage in Jerusalem, Nablus and other communities.

Seismologists have long warned that another major earthquake is inevitable, although scientists cannot predict precisely when or where it will occur.

Thousands of buildings remain vulnerable

A 2024 State Comptroller’s report raised serious concerns about the slow pace of efforts to strengthen buildings against earthquakes.

The audit identified approximately 80,000 residential buildings of three stories or more requiring reinforcement, but found that only 2,852 projects had been completed under TAMA 38, Israel’s national earthquake-strengthening and urban renewal program.

That represented fewer than 4% of the buildings identified as needing reinforcement.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman found that TAMA 38 had largely become an urban renewal mechanism concentrated in areas with high property values, leaving many buildings in economically weaker communities without adequate protection.

The findings were particularly troubling for communities in Israel’s geographic periphery, including those near major fault lines, where economic incentives for redevelopment are often weaker.

Schools also remain vulnerable.

According to the audit, reinforcement work had begun or been completed at just 87 of approximately 1,600 school buildings identified for possible strengthening as of October 2022.

The report also found that only 7 million shekels had been spent on strengthening buildings, approximately 4% of the 186 million shekels allocated for that purpose.

Many older buildings, particularly those constructed before Israel introduced modern seismic building standards in 1980, remain especially vulnerable to severe shaking.

Early warning and emergency preparedness

Israel has taken steps to improve its ability to respond to earthquakes, including the introduction of a nationwide early warning system.

The system, known as TRUAA, became operational in 2022. Developed by the Geological Survey of Israel, it detects earthquakes shortly after they begin and transmits warnings through the Home Front Command.

Depending on the earthquake’s location and distance from populated areas, the system can provide residents with several seconds to take protective action before strong shaking arrives.

However, early warning systems cannot prevent structural damage or compensate for buildings that have not been reinforced.

In February 2026, the National Emergency Management Authority launched a multiyear earthquake preparedness plan aimed at improving national readiness.

On Nov. 11, the day of the Eilat earthquake, the Home Front Command opened a training center for rescue teams, local authorities and emergency organizations.

The facility is designed to strengthen coordination among emergency responders and improve their ability to operate during earthquakes and other major disasters.

The Home Front Command advises residents who feel an earthquake to move immediately into an open area if they can do so safely. Those unable to leave a building should follow official earthquake safety instructions.

Despite improvements in warning systems and emergency response capabilities, the slow pace of building reinforcement remains a central concern.

The Eilat earthquake caused no reported casualties, but it served as another reminder that Israel’s greatest vulnerability may not be its ability to detect the next major earthquake, but whether its buildings will withstand it.