Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš during a meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday that Israel is protecting Europe from jihadist threats.

“We in Israel are defending and protecting Europe. We are the buffer from a jihadist wave coming into Europe,” Herzog said, calling for closer cooperation between the two countries.

Babiš, accompanied by a senior delegation of Czech government ministers and officials, discussed strengthening bilateral ties in defense, healthcare, innovation and trade. The Czech leader praised Israel’s air-defense systems and medical advancements, highlighting the longstanding ties between the two nations.