More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IAF intercepts Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes destroyed a launcher after projectiles were fired at troops, and forces also struck a suspicious vehicle in the area, the IDF said.

JNS Staff
Israeli troops operate in Southern Lebanon to locate and dismantle Hezbollah weapons and observation posts, according to the military, Feb. 25, 2026. Credit: IDF
Israeli troops operate in Southern Lebanon to locate and dismantle Hezbollah weapons and observation posts, according to the military, Feb. 25, 2026. Credit: IDF
(Jun. 17, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force intercepted several rockets fired by Hezbollah terrorists toward an area where troops were operating in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the military.

No sirens were activated, in line with established protocol.

Shortly afterward, Israeli aircraft struck and destroyed the launcher used in the attack.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle in the same area, fired a warning shot, and later carried out a strike to eliminate the threat, the IDF said.

Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hikers enjoy a warm day outdoors at the Tzalmon Stream, in the Galilee, northern Israel, on February 4, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Feature
Following the water back: Hiking Israel’s restored Tzalmon stream
A pioneering project sends desalinated water into a once-dry Galilee wadi, offering a glimpse of how Israel turned chronic scarcity into abundance.
June 17, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli attends a conference against antisemitism in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Chikli: Israel’s survival does not depend on any single leader
“Without me, there would be no Israel,” U.S. President Donald Trump said at the G7 summit in France.
June 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Kaja Kallas
Israel News
EU foreign policy chief Kallas likened Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to apartheid—report
“It is a big problem if she is making these kinds of statements while officially representing the E.U. on the world stage,” said one E.U. diplomat.
June 17, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Trump G7 Qatar
U.S. News
‘Without me, there would be no Israel,’ Netanyahu ‘has to be more responsible’ with Lebanon, Trump says at G7
The U.S. president told reporters that he intends to read his agreement with the Iranian regime “word by word” publicly to set the record straight.
June 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
YIVO magic
Culture
Abra-Kabbalah: YIVO exhibit about Jews and magic includes psychic who located ‘missing’ Jewish husbands
“When you have something saying you can’t go to someone who uses divination, or a witch, or consults spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer, that means this is something people were doing,” Eddy Portnoy, the curator, told JNS.
June 16, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
An empty classom. Credit: Berna Elif/Pexels.
U.S. News
ADL files federal civil-rights complaint over alleged antisemitic bullying in Colorado school district
“No family should have to fight this hard to ensure a Jewish child’s safety at school,” James Pasch, vice president of litigation for the ADL, stated.
June 16, 2026
Gil Hoffman and Doron Spielman on the set of True East on JNS TV June 17, 2026
JNS TV/ True East
Trump’s Iran deal leaves Israelis questioning what comes next
June 17, 2026 01:46 AM
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are you a giver or a taker?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘The New York Times’ blood libel against Israel should be mocked
Jonathan S. Tobin