IAF intercepts Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force intercepted several rockets fired by Hezbollah terrorists toward an area where troops were operating in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the military.

No sirens were activated, in line with established protocol.

Shortly afterward, Israeli aircraft struck and destroyed the launcher used in the attack.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle in the same area, fired a warning shot, and later carried out a strike to eliminate the threat, the IDF said.