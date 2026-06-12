IAF welcomes Haredi soldiers in new unit tailored to preserve religious lifestyle

The Israel Defense Forces recently launched an underground hangar at Tel Nof Airbase south of Rehovot aimed at absorbing soldiers from the ultra-Orthodox community, the Israeli Air Force announced on Wednesday.

It is the first time such a move has been implemented at the IAF’s oldest base (also known as Air Force Base 8), following a similar tradition established over the past two years in the fighter squadrons at the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel.

About 20 soldiers have enlisted in the new service framework, including 15 Haredi airmen, who are expected to integrate as Level A technicians in the maintenance system of Squadron 106 (“The Spearhead”).

“We are establishing a core unit that is truly theirs,” says Maj. D., head of the technical section in the squadron, referring to Haredi airmen. “Significant resources were invested here by base and squadron personnel in order to create a full support framework for the soldiers.”

The military stated that the enlistment into the unit was preceded by months of sustained work, creating a service framework adapted to the Haredi way of life. This includes dedicated housing facilities, a synagogue and additional infrastructure enabling “optimal integration between military service and their religious lifestyle,” according to the IAF.

The military stressed that the operational need for additional soldiers has grown since the multi-front war broke out on Oct. 7, 2023.

The soldiers at Tel Nof Base will be responsible for preparing aircraft for sorties and maintaining their operational readiness at all times.

“They will be the ones checking the aircraft before takeoff, ensuring their airworthiness, and accompanying the pilots before missions. A Level A technician is the beating heart of the technical system—those who are the ‘souls under the wings,’” said Maj. D, as cited by the military.

She added: “What makes [these Haredi airmen] special is that they chose to come and serve without giving up who they are. They prove that it is possible to combine commitment to their value system with meaningful service for the security of the state.”

One of the newly enlisted soldiers, Cpl. A., is quoted in the statement as describing his role as “very meaningful.”

“Not everyone gets to serve in such a significant position that requires responsibility, professionalism and extreme precision. At the end of the day, you’re working on a real fighter jet that goes out on operational missions. I’m waiting for the moment I see an aircraft I worked on take off on a mission and return, to see my work come to life,” he said.