Israeli undercover force nabs arms trafficker in Hebron

Undercover Israel Border Police officers on Tuesday arrested a Palestinian suspected of arms trafficking and terrorist activity, during an operation in the Judea city of Hebron, the force said on Wednesday.

The operation was based on what police described as precise intelligence information about the trafficking operation.

Undercover officers arrived disguised as civilians, surrounded the target in corporation with other security forces, entered the building and arrested the suspect without casualties.

The Palestinian was transferred for “further handling and investigation” by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the statement added.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.