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News   Israel News

IDF eliminates terrorist who killed soldier on May 19

The terrorist who killed Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir was eliminated through tank fire and an Air Force strike.

May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
Soldiers from the Israeli 98th Division operating in the area of the Shi’ite town of Bint Jbeil in southeastern Lebanon, April/May 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces soldiers have eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist who killed IDF Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir on May 19, the military said on Wednesday.

Sapir, 27, from the Samaria community of Eli, served as deputy company commander in the 7008th Battalion of the 551st Brigade. He was killed when Hezbollah terrorists fired from inside a church at Israeli forces operating in the village of Qouza.

“Following the incident, the soldiers returned fire and began a targeted operation in the area to eliminate the terrorist,” the IDF said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It can now be revealed that the terrorist who killed Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir was eliminated through tank fire and a targeted Israeli Air Force strike, after being identified entering a structure in the church area,” it added.

The IDF also struck observation posts, a weapons storage facility and other Hezbollah structures in the area, according to the statement.

Sapir is survived by his wife and their 18-month-old son, his parents and three brothers. Their son, Maayan Yiftach, was named after IDF Capt. Yiftach Yaavetz, a close friend and fellow Maglan officer killed on Oct. 7, 2023, while defending Kibbutz Nahal Oz from Hamas terrorists.

Sapir “fought heroically against Hezbollah terrorists to defend our northern border,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week. “My wife Sara and I, together with all citizens of Israel, send our deepest condolences to his family and embrace them in this difficult hour,” the statement cointued. “May his memory be a blessing.”

Iranian-backed Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the opening stages of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded ground operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the fragile truce, which was extended for another 45 days earlier this month.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the prime minister said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

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