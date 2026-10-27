IDF destroys monument honoring terrorists in Samaria

The Israel Defense Forces destroyed a monument honoring terrorists in the Palestinian village of Madama near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria, along with monuments in nearby villages, the military confirmed to JNS on Tuesday.

In August, Religious Zionism Party Knesset member Zvi Sukkot was filmed smashing the Madama monument. At the time, the IDF said Sukkot’s entry into the village had been coordinated, but the destruction of the monument had not.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move, saying public officials must not take the law into their own hands.

Israeli military sources told Channel 12 News in August that the IDF had already been preparing to demolish the monument.