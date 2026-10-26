Andrea J. Martin is the co-founder and director of the Center for Jewish Legal Studies and an Assistant Professor of Law at Penn State Dickinson Law, where she teaches “The Law and the Holocaust.” Her scholarship focuses on constitutional law, antidiscrimination law, civil-rights enforcement, Jewish identity and contemporary antisemitism. Appointed by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, she serves as a commissioner of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. She is also a member of the Law Faculty Consultation Committee advising the Claims Conference’s Holocaust, Antisemitism and the Law Center, and a fellow of both the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism and the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism & Policy.