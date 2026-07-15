IDF kills four Hamas terrorists in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday it had eliminated a Hamas operative who headed military security for the terror group’s Central Jabaliya Battalion in a strike in northern Gaza.

The IDF identified the slain terrorist as Mohammed Marwan Mohammed Salem.

Three additional Hamas operatives were also eliminated in the strike: Abd al-Malek Abu al-Jabin, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’s Central Jabaliya Battalion and head of the Investigations Department in the Hamas Police; Yaman Mohammed Jibril Ubaid, a terrorist in Hamas’s Central Jabaliya Battalion; and Ghassan Akram Salama Dakas, a terrorist in Hamas’s Western Jabaliya Battalion and Hamas Police.

“In recent months, the terrorists gathered with the goal of planning and carrying out terror attacks,” the IDF said. “They were eliminated in order to remove the threat.”

The IDF said it used precise munitions and aerial surveillance to mitigate harm to civilians.

“Troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the statement concluded.

On Monday, the IDF eliminated a Hamas naval commander in a strike in the Gaza City area. Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh commanded a terrorist cell and “operated to rehabilitate and reinforce Hamas’s Naval Array force build-up and advanced terror attacks in the maritime domain,” according to the IDF.

In a separate strike in northern Gaza, the IDF eliminated three armed Hamas terrorists who tried to carry out attacks against Israeli soldiers operating in the Strip.

“The terrorists posed an imminent threat to the troops and were eliminated in precise aerial strikes,” the IDF said, adding that it took steps to prevent harm to noncombatants.