IDF says Israeli forces uncover balloon-borne rifle-smuggling attempt
(Nov. 17, 2026 / JNS)
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that security forces identified an attempt to smuggle Kalashnikov rifles into Israel using balloons in the Nitzana area along the Egyptian border.
The recovered weapons were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling, the IDF said.
⭕️ Earlier today, security forces identified an attempt to smuggle Kalashnikov rifles using balloons across the western border into Israel in the area of Nitzana.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2026
The located weapons were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling. pic.twitter.com/nJllnTYZOV