Ireland-Israel Nations League game moved to neutral site

Ireland’s UEFA Nations League home match against Israel on Oct. 4 will be played at a neutral venue and behind closed doors due to “operational challenges,” the Football Association of Ireland said on Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. UEFA approved the change, though an alternative location has not been announced.

The teams are also set to play Israel’s Group B3 “home” fixture on Sept. 27 at a neutral site.

The decision follows protests at a recent Ireland match, where activists threw tennis balls onto the field opposing the Israel fixtures.

The Football Association of Ireland said forfeiting the matches could harm Ireland’s chances of qualifying for UEFA Euro 2028, which it will co-host along with England, Scotland and Wales.

“The fact that the match will not be played in Dublin does not change our ambition to win,” the Israel Football Association wrote in an X post, adding, "@IrelandFootball @IrishFA See you have been warned.”