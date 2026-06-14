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News   Israel News

Ireland-Israel Nations League game moved to neutral site

The Oct. 4 match will move from Dublin without fans after protests and security concerns.

JNS Staff
Republic of Ireland's defender Seamus Coleman reacts as tennis balls with Palestinian flags on them are thrown onto the pitch during the international friendly football match between the Republic of Ireland and Qatar, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on May 28, 2026. Photo by Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images.
Republic of Ireland’s defender Seamus Coleman reacts as tennis balls with Palestinian flags on them are thrown onto the pitch during an exhibition soccer match against Qatar at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 28, 2026. Photo by Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Ireland’s UEFA Nations League home match against Israel on Oct. 4 will be played at a neutral venue and behind closed doors due to “operational challenges,” the Football Association of Ireland said on Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. UEFA approved the change, though an alternative location has not been announced.

The teams are also set to play Israel’s Group B3 “home” fixture on Sept. 27 at a neutral site.

The decision follows protests at a recent Ireland match, where activists threw tennis balls onto the field opposing the Israel fixtures.

The Football Association of Ireland said forfeiting the matches could harm Ireland’s chances of qualifying for UEFA Euro 2028, which it will co-host along with England, Scotland and Wales.

“The fact that the match will not be played in Dublin does not change our ambition to win,” the Israel Football Association wrote in an X post, adding, "@IrelandFootball @IrishFA See you have been warned.”

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