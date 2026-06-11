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Israel Aerospace Industries gets 3 awards at Israel Defense Prize ceremony

Israel’s defense minister hailed the combination of Israel’s world-leading technologies and the bravery of its soldiers.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Hezog speaks at the 2026 Israel Defense Prize ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, on June 10, 2026. Credit: Haim Tzah/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Hezog speaks at the 2026 Israel Defense Prize ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, on June 10, 2026. Credit: Haim Tzah/GPO.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

The 2026 Israel Defense Prize was awarded on Wednesday to five groundbreaking technological projects in a formal ceremony held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, attended by the country’s top defense officials, as well as the president.

Three out of the five prizes were awarded to the Israel Aerospace Industries.

“This year’s winning projects were born out of complex operational challenges, transforming vision, knowledge and innovation into achievements that directly impact Israel’s security and future,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said at the event.

On the behalf of the State of Israel, he thanked the “men and women of action and secrecy, the commanders, the fighters and the developers standing behind them” for their contribution to the country’s strength and qualitative edge.

The ceremony was also attended by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director David Zini and other senior officials.

Among the winning projects were a unique weapons system that played a central role in the campaign against Iran, the Ofek satellite constellation, electronic warfare systems that helped preserve the Israeli Air Force’s aerial superiority, and other breakthrough developments, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

“The ability to provide our forces, in both defense and offense, with the most advanced capabilities in the world—the product of Israeli ingenuity—is what enables the tremendous power of the State of Israel, the defense establishment, and Israel’s defense industries,” said Katz, according to the ministry’s statement.

“The combination of world-leading technologies and the bravery of commanders and soldiers in the air, on land, and at sea has made it possible to strike our enemies in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and other arenas, granting Israel unprecedented operational, intelligence, and technological superiority,” the statement continued.

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