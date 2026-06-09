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News   Israel News

Israel arrests Haifa man over Iran spy links

The suspect carried out tasks for Iranian agents, including photographing sensitive sites, according to police.

JNS Staff
Haifa
A view of Haifa Port on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Police said on Tuesday they arrested a Haifa resident suspected of carrying out security-related tasks on behalf of Iranian intelligence agents.

The suspect, identified as Ra’anan Ohana, 44, was detained in May in a joint operation by the police’s Menashe central unit and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), according to a police statement.

Investigators allege Ohana was in contact with operatives posing as business contacts and, between January and March 2026—including during “Operation Roaring Lion”—carried out assignments in exchange for cryptocurrency payments. The tasks reportedly included photographing sensitive sites, despite his alleged awareness that he was dealing with a foreign agent.

Police said an indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days.

Iran
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