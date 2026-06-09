Israel arrests Haifa man over Iran spy links

Israel Police said on Tuesday they arrested a Haifa resident suspected of carrying out security-related tasks on behalf of Iranian intelligence agents.

The suspect, identified as Ra’anan Ohana, 44, was detained in May in a joint operation by the police’s Menashe central unit and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), according to a police statement.

נעצר אזרח ישראלי שביצע משימות ביטחוניות עבור גורמי מודיעין איראניים



במסגרת פעילות של היחידה המרכזית במרחב מנשה בשילוב שב"כ נעצר במהלך חודש מאי 2026 רענן אוחנה (חיפה, 44), בחשד לביצוע עבירות ביטחוניות שעניינן קשר עם גורמי מודיעין איראניים.



בחקירה עלה כי אוחנה עמד בקשר עם גורמים… — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) June 9, 2026

Investigators allege Ohana was in contact with operatives posing as business contacts and, between January and March 2026—including during “Operation Roaring Lion”—carried out assignments in exchange for cryptocurrency payments. The tasks reportedly included photographing sensitive sites, despite his alleged awareness that he was dealing with a foreign agent.

Police said an indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days.