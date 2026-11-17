Approximately 100 Gazan patients and their escorts entered Jordan via the Allenby Crossing on Monday as part of a medical evacuation coordinated by Israel with the United Nations and international partners, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). The patients are expected to fly from Jordan to a third country for medical treatment.

COGAT also said the Rafah Crossing remains operational, with some 7,300 people entering Gaza and 7,500 leaving through the crossing since the start of the ceasefire. The agency said it would continue coordinating medical evacuations with the World Health Organization.