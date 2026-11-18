Israel destroys some 400 Syrian land mines in Golan Heights
Israel’s Defense Ministry said its mine-clearance authority destroyed approximately 400 Syrian land mines on Monday in a controlled detonation in the Upper Customs House–Ein Alamein area of the Golan Heights.
The authority has cleared approximately 1,000 dunams (247 acres) in the area during 2026 and more than 16,000 dunams (3,954 acres) of land suspected of containing mines or unexploded ordnance nationwide over the past year, according to the ministry. The work is part of a multiyear program to make land available for agriculture, commerce, industry and housing.
צפו כך נראה פיצוץ של 400 מוקשים ברמת הגולן— משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) November 18, 2026
הרשות לפינוי מוקשים ונפלים (רלפ״ם) במשרד הביטחון ממשיכה בפינוי שדות המוקשים ברמת הגולן ופינתה בשנת 2026 כ-1000 דונמים במרחב בית המכס - עין עלמיין. ביום שני הושמדו כ400 מוקשים סורים. pic.twitter.com/uEBlL3XvIJ