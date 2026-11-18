Israel’s Defense Ministry said its mine-clearance authority destroyed approximately 400 Syrian land mines on Monday in a controlled detonation in the Upper Customs House–Ein Alamein area of the Golan Heights.

The authority has cleared approximately 1,000 dunams (247 acres) in the area during 2026 and more than 16,000 dunams (3,954 acres) of land suspected of containing mines or unexploded ordnance nationwide over the past year, according to the ministry. The work is part of a multiyear program to make land available for agriculture, commerce, industry and housing.